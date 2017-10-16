Cadila, Aurobindo to lead Q2 growth in pharma space

After a weak June quarter (Q1), a recovery led by the domestic formulations business is expected to lead to strong sequential revenue growth for Indian pharma majors. Brokerages believe the pharma business of domestic-focussed firms could see 40 per cent growth on a sequential basis. Analysts at Anand Rathi expect domestic formulations of companies they cover to pick up, aided by restocking after a subdued Q1 on the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) regime. The brokerage estimates revenue growth of 47 per cent on a sequential basis and 11 per cent over the year-ago period, ...