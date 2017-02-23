Cadila, Cipla step up investments for improved drug quality

makers including Healthcare and are investing in automation to enhance quality compliance and monitor deviations in manufacturing processes. makers including Healthcare and are investing in automation to enhance quality compliance and monitor deviations in manufacturing processes.

Data integrity has been a cause of serious concern for overseas regulators and has resulted in warning letters and delayed product approvals for Indian To overcome this, are investing in both technology and staff training.

"We have invested around Rs 450 crore in automation and technology improvements. We have introduced laboratory information management system and a which tracks deviations in manufacturing. We have also implemented electronic batch records system in our new plants in Ahmedabad SEZ and Vadodara and will be rolling out the electronic system in all other plants in next few years," said Sharvil Patel, deputy managing director of Healthcare.

too plans to introduce the electronic batch records system over the next two-three years.

While production data is recorded manually in the existing system the new system records data electronically. This improves data reliability as erasing and editing of records will get captured in a data trail.

"We are already working on measures for increased compliance and efficiencies at our manufacturing plants and we are improving our quality culture," said Dr Ranjana Pathak, global head of quality of

Last year six members of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) initiated the Quality Forum to address issues of data integrity and quality culture. Data reliability guidelines have been framed in partnership with consultancy firm McKinsey & Co and have already been rolled out in twelve manufacturing units of six participating IPA members.

A survey was held to measure quality culture at the and now a human resources council has been formed to address issues like managerial skills and staff behaviour, said D G Shah, secretary general of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

have already beginning to take initiatives to improve quality culture. This includes regular visits and interactions with workers on the shop floor by members of the senior management. " realise that the cost of poor quality is high and that directly impacts their revenue and profit," said Vikas Bhadoria, senior partner of McKinsey & Co.

"While celebrated records in production and sales there was no reward or recognition for initiatives in quality and that attitude too is changing," said Vivek Arora, associate partner, McKinsey & Co.

"I believe the trust deficit between the Indian and foreign regulators is reducing. know they can not take any short cuts," Bhadoria added.