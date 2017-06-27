Cadila Healthcare, Jubilant and Biocon are able to grow despite pressures

Cadila Healthcare's market capitalisation was Rs 53,756 crore on the BSE on Friday

Cadila Healthcare's market capitalisation was Rs 53,756 crore on the BSE on Friday

At a time when the US business of several large Indian drugmakers has slowed because of pricing pressure and compliance-related issues, a few have bucked the trend. Top of this list is Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare, which overtook Lupin as the second most valuable pharma company this month. This is on the back of approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its key plants and products. On Friday, Cadila Healthcare’s market capitalisation was Rs 53,756 crore on the BSE, compared to Lupin’s Rs 47,918 crore. Recently, it got approval to ...

Abhineet Kumar