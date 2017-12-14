Cadila Healthcare says Zydus got USFDA nod to market two drugs

Healthcare Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Pramipexole Dihydrochloride extended-release tablets, used for treating Parkinson's disease, in the American market.



The company's subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, has received the final approval from the to market Pramipexole Dihydrochloride extended-release tablets in strengths of 0.375 mg, 0.75 mg, 1.5 mg, 2.25 mg, 3 mg, 3.75 mg and 4.5 mg, Healthcare said in a statement.



The drug is indicated to treat signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD).The Ahmedabad-based firm also received final approval from the to market Nitrofurantoin Capsules USP, used for treating acute uncomplicated urinary tract infections, in the US market.Both the drugs will be manufactured at Zydus group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya,