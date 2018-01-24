Cadila Healthcare turns focus on vaccines and biosimilars

After setting its house in order for the US business, Cadila Healthcare is now putting focus on new areas with growth opportunities, such as biosimilars and vaccines.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered pharma major at present draws less than one per cent of its domestic revenue from vaccines and about 4.5 per cent of its domestic turnover from biosimilars – analysts expect these two segments to contribute around 25 per cent to the company's domestic revenue in two years from now. The company's Moraiya plant near Ahmedabad got clearance from the US drug regulator last year. ...