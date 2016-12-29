Cadila Healthcare: US FDA resolution key for re-rating

The Cadila Healthcare stock is down 16% over the past month on negative news – the drug price-fixing probe, US FDA caution to its R&D arm, drug recall in the US and the regulatory overhang on its Moraiya plant. Although Cadila on Wednesday announced it had acquired six brands from American drug major MSD (Merck Sharpe Dohme), the acquisition is small as these brands clocked sales of only Rs 84 crore in 2015. Given the issues cited above, there are concerns about the company’s outlook. The firm is underperforming the broader Indian pharma market. It reported a nine% ...