Cadila Healthcare works to build Zydus brand

Cadila Healthcare, India's fourth most valuable pharmaceutical company, is gradually working on carving out a brand identity for Zydus that would act as a differentiator with its namesake Cadila Pharmaceuticals, an unlisted entity based in Ahmedabad.

While most of its subsidiaries bear the Zydus name, the company has decided not to change the name of its holding company and the listed entity Cadila Healthcare at the moment. It has, in fact, spun off its domestic formulations business (sans the biologics business) into a separate subsidiary called Zydus Healthcare Ltd. ...