Cairn may lose 9.8% in India unit

Cairn Energy’s 9.8 per cent stake in Cairn India, attached by the tax department for non-payment of dues, may be put on the block as part of recovery proceedings initiated late last week. This is among the options being considered by the government. The 200 million shares with the tax department are valued at around Rs5,200 crore. The UK oil major may also face a penalty of around 300 per cent, amounting to Rs30,000 crore. The tax department has till September to impose a penalty on Cairn Energy. Recovery was initiated after the Edinburgh-based company ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?