Call drop rate down by 8% in the last one year, says Manoj Sinha

Call drop rate in the country has come down by 8 per cent in the last one year and the target is to reduce it further by similar margin by this year-end, Minister said today.



"Call drop has reduced by 8 per cent so far since we held last review meet. We have set a target to reduce it by another 8 per cent by the end of this year," Sinha told reporters after the meeting on call drop issue.



The minister said the last data released by regulator as also the survey done by the Department of (DoT) through automated calls to public shows an improvement on the call drop front during the review period.



The minister held last meeting in July 2016 where operators had set 100 days and 1 year plans for improvement in call drop issue.



" operators met the target set for them. In 100 days, companies installed 60,000 BTS (base stations) and 3.49 lakh BTSes were installed in one year," Sinha said.



Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal, Cellular MD and CEO Himanshu Kapania, Jio Director Mahendra Nahata, Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava, CMD P K Purwar, Telenor India CEO Sharad Mehrotra, senior officials of and Communications were present at the meeting.



Sinha also said that operators are facing resistance from people in installing especially in and



"Even after necessary approvals from the government, operators are unable to install They are not getting space to install as required. DoT secretary and other department officials will coordinate with other government departments. NDMC will make available government buildings for installation of BTSs," Sinha said.



He said operators are facing similar issues in different parts of the country but resistance is more in and