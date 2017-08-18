CallHealth to expand footprint by setting up health care lounges in IT parks

Hyderabad-based Services Private Limited, which has built an online platform along with the essential front-end infrastructure to offer integrated health care services to people at their choice of location, is now planning to roll out ' Lounges' across all Information Technology (IT) parks.

In the habit of long working hours and spending most of their time at work places, IT professionals are likely to find these lounges a very convenient spot to get quick access to a whole range of and wellness services for themselves as well as for their families, according to the company.

has launched one such Lounge at Phoenix Avance SEZ in the city on Friday, offering ' one door' access to all services to over 20,000 working professionals across within the premises.

"While we had already set up 13-14 such lounges in schools and corporate offices, this is the first such facility in an IT park. We are looking to establish similar lounges across all IT SEZs," Hari Thalapalli, CEO of CallHealth, told Business Standard.



IT professionals can simply walk into these lounges and spend time over there. They can also opt for curative as well as preventive health care services, besides selecting a suitable wellness plan. Apart from these, health assistant can be asked to provide or facilitate medical services for a family member as well, according to Thalapalli.

The company claims that the launch of lounge services would bring down customers' costs by 50 per cent, thereby, enabling savings.



CallHealth's service infrastructure is based on full-time as well as part-time workers with support from impaneled professionals and other staff. It currently depends more on its full-time workers but the firm plans to increase the role of other staff members as it expands its footprint.

currently provides its services in 20 cities, while keeping and as its two hubs.

The company is looking to raise funds for expansion. "We had so far raised $35 million- this also includes the promoter's investment. As we have built and stabilised our unique business model, we are talking to multiple investors to help us raise another $35 million for customer acquisition as well as expansion plans. We expect to close the deal in a few months time," Thalapalli said.

was started by Sandhya Raju, who comes from a family that runs Ramco Group. She is married to Rama Raju, younger son of Ramalinga Raju, the founder of erstwhile Satyam Computer Services.