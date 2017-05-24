Campaign logic: Setting safety wheels in motion

JK Tyre's ad urges drivers to shed their casual attitude and take to reliable tyres for a safe ride

Brand: JK Tyre Budget: Rs 10 crore (estimated) Agency: Dentsu One A lot of brands associate themselves with a social cause in order to strike an emotional chord with consumers. For example, Tata Tea has positioned the brand as a crusader against corruption through its “Jaago Re” campaign. On similar lines, JK Tyre’s latest campaign, “It’s not OK”, reiterates the importance of safety and control while driving two-wheelers fitted with company’s Blaze range of tyres. “The campaign makes the point that it is not okay to ...

Sangeeta Tanwar