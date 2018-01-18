Can drive in EVs in India by 2020 if infrastructure is ready: Audi

German luxury carmaker can drive in (EVs) into the Indian market by 2020, provided there is development of charging infrastructure in the country by then, a top said today. The company, which today launched a new version of its premium SUV Q5 in the country priced up to Rs 57.6 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi, is also looking to expand its conventional product range going ahead. "Globally will launch three until 2020. We will be ready to launch a EV in 2019-2020 in but for that charging infrastructure needs to be there," Head told Seeking clarity on the EV front, he added that a clear roadmap is required for the segment including the development of charging infrastructure across the country. "It will depend (introduction of EVs) in terms how far the infrastructure has developed.

If the infrastructure is ready we will make a decision of launching in otherwise we will have to delay it," Ansari said. The years are not important but the readiness is more important, he added. The company, however, said that it has started preparation for entry into the vertical. "We already have globally certified trainers for in So we are going full throttle in terms of preparation for the EVs," Ansari said. Globally by 2025, is looking to have 30 per cent of its sales to come from It plans to introduce one EV each year starting 2020. When asked about company's sales outlook for the current year, Ansari said: "This year we are looking at a double digit growth. To achieve that in a sustainable manner we will have lots of new products coming into the market. The company sold a total of 7,876 units in the Indian market last year, logging a 2 per cent growth over 2016. Commenting on the new Q5, Ansari said that the now comes with a lighter body, a new design language and a host of new infotainment and innovative features. "The all new Q5 is the best vehicle available for our customers who want to enjoy driving whether it is on- or off-road," he added. The second generation Q5 now comes with enhanced fuel efficiency, more power aided by reduction in overall weight of the vehicle. Powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, the SUV can attain a top speed of 218 km/h while delivering a mileage of 17.01 km per litre. It also comes with features like seven-speed transmission, hill descent assist and three zone automatic air conditioning, eight airbags and adaptive suspension with damper control. has sold over 16 lakh units of the globally till date.