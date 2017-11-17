Canadian cos, Nalco talk on possible tie-up for aluminium park

A high-level technical delegation representing the Canadian industries today called on National Aluminium Company's (Nalco) chairman and managing director (CMD) in Bhubaneswar.



The delegation had talks with the CMD on technological know-how for better productivity and cost reductions through innovative solutions. The meeting offered the delegation an opportunity for setting up of upstream and downstream industries in joint ventures in the upcoming The delegation has responded positively to work out the details and termed the meeting to be fruitful. The visiting delegation appreciated Chand's efforts to catapult into a top performing company and his stellar role in investment plans and acquisition of coal and bauxite mines.



The delegation also visited Nalco's aluminium smelter plant located at Angul.Nalco, the navratna central PSU is one of the leading foreign exchange earners of the country and has recently developed a New Business Model (NBM) for sustainable growth. The company is making consistent efforts for becoming major producer of aluminum at the global level.