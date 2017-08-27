Canadian investors court Bengaluru realtors for tie ups

After such as Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, Canadian — CPPIB, CDPQ’s arm and others — are courting developers based in southern India, according to sources in the know.



"The have approached RMZ, Prestige Estates, and for some kind of joint platform as they believe they can benefit from stable income and the rental appreciation in the office market," a source said.

accounted for 34 per cent of the total 9.5 million square feet take up in the second quarter of 2017, according to a report by The central business district of saw rental increase of 17 per cent in 2017, the highest in the country.

Qatar Investment Authority-backed is in talks with Canadian pension fund manager CPPIB, said Thirumal Govindraj, managing director, management, at "We are looking to raise Rs 2,400 crore over the next two to three years. We could raise this money from QIA and CPPIB," Govindraj said. He said the company prefers and sovereign funds, as they can give long-term, patient money.

"Various have approached and we are in talks with them. But nothing has been finalised," said Bhaskar Raju, executive director at He said more than funds, the company was looking to learn best practices and new ideas from the global

DivyaSree has about 16 million sq ft of office properties and is looking to float a REIT ( investment trust) once they cross 20 million sq ft.

Mails sent to Bagmane group, and did not elicit any response.

Bagmane owns 13.5 million sq ft of office properties and another 12 million sq ft is in pipeline.

Prestige has segregated its business verticals and is looking to sell stake in its commercial property arm, which includes its office and mall properties.

According to Somy Thomas, managing director, valuations and advisory services, Cushman & Wakefield, there are very few developers with size and scalable business available for partnerships in Indian cities. " is the largest office market and only a handful of developers have good size and scalable business," Thomas said.

Shobhit Agarwal, managing director, capital markets, JLL, said that the Canadian are coming as treaties are condusive and both countries share good relations.

" are coming to the domestic markets after (Donald) became the President. The risk-adjusted returns seem to be attractive for them in their home markets," he said.

Agarwal said both and developers were looking at eligible partners. "It is the who are courting developers than other way round. are keen to invest but developers are saying that since they are getting many offers, they can wait and watch," Agarwal said.

Blackstone has a joint venture with Bengaluru’s that owns 20 million sq ft of office properties. It is also gearing up for floating the country’s first REIT.



Goldman Sachs has a joint platform with Nitish Estates to invest in commercial properties.

recently entered into a $1.3-billion deal to buy into IndoSpace, the logistics company promoted by PE fund manager

It also picked up a stake in the special purpose vehicle of Phoenix Mills, which will buy and develop new malls.

Ivanhoe Cambridge, the arm of Canadian fund manager CDPQ, entered into a joint venture with to provide equity capital to developers.