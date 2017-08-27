Canadian investors court Bengaluru realtors for tie ups

After US investors
such as Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, Canadian investors
— CPPIB, CDPQ’s arm Ivanhoe Cambridge
and others — are courting developers based in southern India, according to sources in the know.
Bengaluru
accounted for 34 per cent of the total 9.5 million square feet take up in the second quarter of 2017, according to a report by Colliers International.
The central business district of Bengaluru
saw rental increase of 17 per cent in 2017, the highest in the country.
Qatar Investment Authority-backed RMZ
is in talks with Canadian pension fund manager CPPIB, said Thirumal Govindraj, managing director, management, at RMZ.
"We are looking to raise Rs 2,400 crore over the next two to three years. We could raise this money from QIA and CPPIB," Govindraj said. He said the company prefers pension funds
and sovereign funds, as they can give long-term, patient money.
"Various investors
have approached us
and we are in talks with them. But nothing has been finalised," said Bhaskar Raju, executive director at DivyaSree Developers.
He said more than funds, the company was looking to learn best practices and new ideas from the global investors.
DivyaSree has about 16 million sq ft of office properties and is looking to float a REIT (real estate
investment trust) once they cross 20 million sq ft.
Bagmane owns 13.5 million sq ft of office properties and another 12 million sq ft is in pipeline.
Prestige has segregated its business verticals and is looking to sell stake in its commercial property arm, which includes its office and mall properties.
According to Somy Thomas, managing director, valuations and advisory services, Cushman & Wakefield, there are very few developers with size and scalable business available for partnerships in Indian cities. "Bengaluru
is the largest office market and only a handful of developers have good size and scalable business," Thomas said.
Shobhit Agarwal, managing director, capital markets, JLL, said that the Canadian investors
are coming as treaties are condusive and both countries share good relations.
"US investors
are coming to the domestic markets after (Donald) Trump
became the US
President. The risk-adjusted returns seem to be attractive for them in their home markets," he said.
Agarwal said both investors
and developers were looking at eligible partners. "It is the investors
who are courting developers than other way round. Investors
are keen to invest but developers are saying that since they are getting many offers, they can wait and watch," Agarwal said.
Blackstone has a joint venture with Bengaluru’s Embassy Group
that owns 20 million sq ft of office properties. It is also gearing up for floating the country’s first REIT.
Goldman Sachs has a joint platform with Nitish Estates to invest in commercial properties.
CPPIB
recently entered into a $1.3-billion deal to buy into IndoSpace, the logistics company promoted by PE fund manager Everstone.
It also picked up a stake in the special purpose vehicle of Phoenix Mills, which will buy and develop new malls.
Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate
arm of Canadian fund manager CDPQ, entered into a joint venture with Ajay Piramal group
to provide equity capital to developers.