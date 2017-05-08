Canara Bank posts fourth-quarter profit on lower bad loan provisions

-
Indian public sector lender Canara Bank reported a profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, on the back of lower provisions for bad loans.
Net profit was Rs 2.14 billion ($33.32 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of Rs 39.05 billion a year earlier.
Provisions more than halved to Rs 27.09 billion , the bank said on Monday.
Analysts on average had expected the Bengaluru-headquartered bank to post a net profit of Rs 4.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of the bank were up 1.25% at 0922 GMT.
($1 = Rs 64.2300)
