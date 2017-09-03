Cancer: Sayre Therapeutics aims for a spot among top 5 players in oncology

Bengaluru-based venture capital-promoted Sayre Therapeutics, which is working in the area of cancer diagnosis and treatment in India by bringing in international drugs, medical devices and diagnostics, is aiming for a spot among the top five players in oncology in the next five years. The oncology drugs business in India is estimated to be around $500 million, and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11 per cent. The diagnostics market is estimated to be seven-eight per cent of the drugs business. Sayre Therapeutics Pvt Ltd was incorporated ...