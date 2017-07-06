Cannes Ad Fest: 'Adidas Odds' highlights challenges faced by para athletes

It is not often that we see para-athletes advertising sports shoes. But sportswear company Adidas decided to break convention when it went ahead with ‘Adidas Odds’, a campaign conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu. The campaign highlights the challenges faced by para athletes and looks to resolve these by creating a pair of shoes with two lefts or two rights, depending upon the requirements of the athlete. Adidas’s intention was to examine its brand’s effectiveness in resolving some of the big issues that plague the categories it works in. Adidas examined the ...