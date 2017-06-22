Cannes Lions: Technology is influencing creativity

In 2013, when Green Bank, West Virginia, a town in the US with a population of less than 150 people, banned cell phones, television, radio and Wi-Fi because it was part of the National Radio Quiet Zone, it didn’t make advertisers sit up and take notice. Not until Pinterest President Tim Kendall referred to Green Bank at the Cannes Lions this year; he mentioned how it made usage of Wi-Fi a punishable offence while talking about cell phone dead zones in the US. This tells us something interesting: Consumers in the US are actively reducing screen ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?