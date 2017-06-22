Cannes Lions: Technology is influencing creativity

For several years now, Cannes Lions made a sincere effort to bridge the gender gap in advertising

For several years now, Cannes Lions made a sincere effort to bridge the gender gap in advertising

In 2013, when Green Bank, West Virginia, a town in the US with a population of less than 150 people, banned cell phones, television, radio and Wi-Fi because it was part of the National Radio Quiet Zone, it didn’t make advertisers sit up and take notice. Not until Pinterest President Tim Kendall referred to Green Bank at the Cannes Lions this year; he mentioned how it made usage of Wi-Fi a punishable offence while talking about cell phone dead zones in the US. This tells us something interesting: Consumers in the US are actively reducing screen ...

Shashi Sinha