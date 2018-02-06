Capgemini acquires LiquidHub for 400 mn euros, aims to boost India presence

While the acquisition of iGATE back in 2015 gave a boost to Capgemini’s already growing presence in India and its latest buy, is but going to augment it further. On Monday, the French IT services and consulting major agreed to acquire LiquidHub, a digital technology services company. The cost of the acquisition is understood to be twice the revenues of LiquidHub, which is estimated to be around 400 million euros, going by its 2017 revenue. backed employs around 2,500 employees globally, of which around 1,500 are located in India, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Gurgaon. In an earlier interview to Business Standard, Jonathan Brassington, co-founder & CEO of had said that India delivery centre was key to the company’s positioning as a leading digital system integrator.

India spread Around 60 per cent of LiquidHub’s overall employee base is in India Company operates in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bengaluru In 2016, had acquired Gurgaon-based data management and analytics firm, Annik “We started our India center relatively in early 2003, just as a two-year-old company. We now have our India center as an important part of our new positioning as a Digital Integrator or Next Generation Agency, as we look to bring about meaningful leverage and scale,” he said.

is the third largest employer among the global IT in India after IBM and Accenture with a workforce of around 100,000 spread across multiple cities.

"LiquidHub's passion to help clients uncover new ways to engage with their customers, supported by robust digital expertise and a strong track record in complex technology execution, was a natural fit with the end to end digital services that provides enterprises around the world," Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO, Group, said in a statement.

Digital and Cloud business account for around 36% of Capgemini’s overall revenues.

"The full spectrum of Capgemini's digital transformation solutions and services coupled with its global reach will allow us to augment and expand our offerings for our current and future clients around the world," Brassington was quoted in the release issued on Monday.

Established in 2000, LiquidHub, which counts leading names in financial services, healthcare and life sciences as its clients had clocked a revenue of around 200 million euros in 2017.

“ is a strategic fit to any large organization that is serious on furthering their digital agenda, and that’s a space where is making significant investments,” said Prabhanjan Deshpande, co-founder of a customer experience company, The Higher Pitch. “As a digital integrator, operates in the intersection of experience and technology, and over the years has perfected the positioning.