Capgemini appoints Anirban Bose as head of financial services business

French IT services and consulting company on Friday announced the appointment of as Head of its Financial Services Global Strategic Business Unit. Bose who also was inducted to the Group Executive Board, succeeds Thierry Delaporte who has taken on the role of Chief Operating Officer for the Group late last year.

Bose is the third Indian to be a member of the company’s Group Executive Board after Aruna Jayanthi who heads the Business Services at Group as the CEO and Srinivas Kandula who is the CEO of Capgemini’s India operations.

A Bachelor in Technology from IIT Varanasi and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago, Bose became the part of through its acquisition of Kanbay in 2007. In his previous role, he was heading the Banking and Capital Markets Business Unit at which serves 12 of the world’s top 15 banking and financial services organizations.

In December 2017, Salil Parekh, another India born executive who was holding top position at as Member of the Group Executive Board and one of the five Deputy CEOs, left the company to join rival Infosys as its CEO & MD.