Capital First gets NHB nod for merger with IDFC Bank

Capital First on Wednesday said the regulator (NHB) has approved the merger of the company along with and with "We would like to inform you that the (NHB) has vide its letter dated February 19, 2018 intimated that NHB has no objection to the aforesaid amalgamation subject to its compliance with the applicable provisions of relevant acts, rules, regulations, etc in the matter," Capital First said in a regulatory filing. Earlier in January, the company had informed the decision of the board of directors approving amalgamation of the company, Capital First Home Finance Limited, and (collectively, the 'Amalgamating Companies') with Limited. The amalgamation is subject to the receipt of approval from the and other statutory and regulatory approvals, it added. The US based PE firm backed company and one of the with this merger in an all-stock deal, are set to create a Rs 880 billion combined entity. The share swap ratio for the merger is fixed at 139:10, meaning will issue 139 shares for every 10 shares of Capital First. The merger is likely to be completed in the next two- three quarters. Capital First has a customer base of 3 million and a distribution network in 228 locations across the country. It's gross and net NPA stood at 1.63 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively as on September 2017. Post-merger, the combined entity will have an AUM of Rs 880 billion. The new entity will have a distribution network comprising 194 branches, 353 dedicated banking outlets, over 9,100 micro points, and will be serving more than 5 million customers. Currently, firm holds 35.97 per cent in Capital First. IDFC, which entered the banking space in 2015, has been on the lookout to grow its retail portfolio.

