Capital Foods' new TV ad: Sridevi makes Chinese masala tasty for mothers

Conjuring up unfamiliar flavours in a manner that can suit our food palate is hard work. Ching’s Secret from Capital Foods recognises this challenge, and so it is out wooing the head of the kitchen—moms—to introduce Chinese masala flavours to their kids and family. Ching’s Secret has rolled out its first television commercial (TVC) campaign starring screen icon Sridevi. The campaign features the actor in three avatars—a Punjabi, Bihari and Gujarati. She is seen relishing the role of a cook as she uses Desi Chinese masalas to dish out quick meals that ...