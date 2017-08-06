Captive mine remains a pipe dream for Vizag Steel

Vizag Steel
Plant, the only steel manufacturing facility among the public sector unit (PSU) steel plants that have no captive iron ore
mine, sees little chances of getting one under the present auction
route owing to unmatched competition from private players.
Established in the port city of Visakhapatnam about 35 years ago, this Navaratna steel plant
has been running on iron ore
supplies from NMDC since the beginning.
While there were no clear reasons as to why this PSU steel unit was not allocated a captive mine all these years, the effort to secure a mine in a recent auction
in Odisha
made its management
realise that the task has only become tougher.
"We have participated in a recent auction
for a mine in Odisha
in the hope of putting a good show. But private steel maker Bhushan Steel
has quoted a price 300 per cent higher than what we were willing to pay for the mine. We cannot compete with private companies
as we are constrained by our own assessment of economic viability of the mine and other norms" an official of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Vizag Steel, told Business Standard
.
The initial experience of public sector iron ore
company NMDC was also not very different from that of Vizag Steel
since the auction
was mandated for allocation
of all mining
assets six months ago. "We have recently participated in an auction
for a mining
lease for tungsten reserves in Maharashtra.
To our surprise a private company has quoted a starting price that itself was 100 per cent higher than what NMDC was willing to pay for the asset," an NMDC official said on condition of anonymity.
The issue of Vizag Steel
not having a captive mine has found a mention in Rajya Sabha
last week when an MP from Andhra Pradesh
attributed the losses reported by the company for the last two consecutive years to the higher production costs due to lack of a captive mine.
The factory officials maintain that the production cost was 30 per cent higher than those who own captive mines.
The management
of 6.3 million tonne Vizag Steel, which has been currently investing Rs 4,000 crore to reach 7.3 million tonne (MTPA) level through modernisation of existing facilities by next year, has reported a net loss of Rs 1,200 crore on Rs 12,781 crore revenues for the year 2016-17. This is the second consecutive year of losses after 15 years of continues profits
by the company.
Last year NMDC has supplied 6.5 million tonnes of iron ore
to Vizag Steel
Plant from its Donimalai mines
in Chattisgarh
located some 500 km away. It sold iron ore
at an average price of Rs 2,100 per tonne at the pit head. The steel plant
incurs another Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300 on transportation
besides Rs 600 on royalty on every tonne, spending a little over Rs 4,000 per tonne by the time the iron ore
reaches the factory premises, according to the company sources.
While the Parliament Member from AP argued that it would have just cost around Rs 500 per tonne if Vizag Steel
had owned a captive iron ore
mine, the transportation
costs can only be reduced if it gets a mine in Odisha, which is closer to Vizag.
As the demand for steel remained subdued resulting in lower prices the company has been losing about Rs 1,000 on a tonne of steel, according to a Vizag Steel
official.
However and industry
insider said that losses cannot be attributed to just captive mine issue alone since the Steel Authority of India's (SAIL) plants are also making losses despite having captive iron ore mines.
Vizag Steel
was offered a 360 million tonne magnetite mine in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, which is farther away from the steel plant, some 3-4 years ago. However, the RINL declined to develop the mine due to viability issues as it requires beneficiation and comes with low Fe content.
