India is witnessing captives cut to Indian vendors and move work in house as they work on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud and digital technologies.

The focus to move work inshore comes at a time when global firms are investing on digital technologies and automation and even are struggling with the shift.

One-fourth of the 300-odd captives on pure engineering and engineering design set up across the world in the last 12 months were in India.

"The number of captives on pure technology services, especially on digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence, are growing too," said Pareekh Jain of HfS Research India.

James R Fowler, CIO, General Electric, CIO, recently said 70 per cent of the services were outsourced before he took over the responsibility as chief information officer. He decided to make it 50 per cent. "We made a decision for 50:50, and there is still a role for contractors to play, business partners to play. But I have to bring intellectual property in house. We have moved from being project managers to product managers, where each of our products is treated like a commercial product," he told Business Standard in an interview in December.

Mint newspaper on Wednesday reported that US-based retail firm JC Penney would increase its workforce to 1,000 at the unit in Bangalore set up last year to reduce dependency on to like TCS, Infosys and other Indian IT players.

Couple of months ago, Australian telecom major Telstra, which has been technology work to Infosys for nearly 10 years, spoke of its plans of setting up unit in India. The firm's large service provider Infosys will help it set up a unit with 200 people initially. The company's is expected to work on emerging technology areas at lower costs at the India

Another US -based company Lowe's, a home appliances retail major that outsources technology services to Indian companies, set up a in India in 2015.

These apart, experts say, one-fourth of the 300 odd captives on pure engineering and engineering design set up across the world in last 12 months three months were in India.

"The number of captives on pure technology services, especially on digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence, are growing too," said Pareekh Jain, of HfS Research India.

Indian IT services firms like TCS, Infosys, Wipro and others are not seeing the digital technology growth offsetting the decline in traditional technology services. US President Donald Trump's stringent immigration law is expected to add to the cost of service delivery to clients in the US, the biggest market.

"If setting up or insourcing becomes a trend, there may be some headwinds as the Indian firms will see fresh competition from their clients' since such internal technology teams will focus more on digital technology work," said Jain. such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and others competing with their global peers like Accenture, IBM in developing digital technology capabilities.

India's software lobby Nasscom early last year said global in-house centres or captives have become an integral part of the fast-growing Indian and business process management sector and contribute a 20 per cent share or $22 billion exports from India. The country has nearly 1,050 captives employing 790,000 professionals.

With a focus on digital technology like AI, machine learning, companies, experts say, seem to be realising the need to have a balance between support and

veteran and former CFO of Infosys T V Mohandas Pai, however, believes setting up captives is "usual" and they have "hardly impacted the growth of outsourcing" IT services business to India. "Captives are not new to Indian IT services They do not offer as much economic value as they do on the strategic front. For global businesses, captives have always been expensive," said Pai.