Car purchases by govt employees in top gear

Due to hike in wages and pensions of government employees

India’s second-biggest carmaker, Hyundai, was hoping to notch up a sales figure of 50,000 units to government employees during the 2016 calendar year. This would have translated into a sharp increase of 43% from 2015. But thanks to a hike in wages and pensions of government employees, Hyundai surpassed its own estimates by selling 60,000 units to this growing segment of buyers. Maruti Suzuki, which enjoys a share of about 47% in the domestic market, has sold 211,000 vehicles to government employees in the first three-quarters of FY17. This is not very different ...

Ajay Modi