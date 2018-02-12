Car sales hit slow lane in Jan, but overall PV sales grow 7.6%: SIAM data

Domestic were up 7.57 per cent to 285,477 units in January from 265,389 units in the same month last year. Car sales, however, declined 1.25 per cent to 184,264 units last month as against 186,596 units in January last year, according to the data released by the (SIAM) on Monday. last month jumped by 28.64 per cent to 10,54,062 units compared to 819,385 units in January 2017. Total two-wheeler sales in January were higher by 33.43 per cent to 16,84,066 units compared to 12,62,140 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles grew 39.73 per cent to 85,660 units in January as against 61,305 units, said. Vehicle sales across categories registered 30.71 per cent growth to 21,17,746 units, from 16,20,179 units in January 2017, it added.