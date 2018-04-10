Car sales in March marginally up, passenger vehicles rise 6.38%: SIAM data

Domestic passenger were up 6.38 per cent at 300,722 units in March as against 282,698 units in the same month last year.

sales were marginally up at 191,082 units last month as against 190,236 units in March last year, according to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) today.

Motorcycle sales last month jumped by 25.13 per cent to 1,145,221 units compared to 915,259 units in March 2017.

Total two-wheeler sales in March were higher by 18.35 per cent to 1,741,649 units compared to 1,471,636 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles grew by 24.55 per cent to 108,681 units in March as against 87,258 units, said.

across categories registered 18.23 per cent growth to 2,223,517 units from 1,880,592 units in March 2017, it added.

For the fiscal ended March 31, domestic sales were at 3,287,965 units as against 3,047,582 units in the previous year, up 7.89 per cent.

sales for 2017-18 were at 2,173,950 units as against 2,103,847 units in 2016-17, a growth of 3.33 per cent.

Total two-wheeler sales in FY18 stood at 20,192,672 units as against 17,589,738 units in FY17, up 14.8 per cent, said.

across categories registered 14.22 per cent growth at 24,972,788 units as against 21,863,281 units in the previous fiscal.