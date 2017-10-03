Cashback, buyback, more: Know Reliance Jio offers on Apple iPhone 8 series

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the first Apple products to be launched in India with an introductory offer from most e-commerce portals. The two smartphones are also the first Apple devices that can be availed of on a 12-month contract from

In India, the iPhone 8 base model with 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 64,000 and the higher storage model with 256 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 77,000. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 Plus base model with 64 GB and 256 storage are priced at Rs 73,000 and Rs 86,000, respectively.



has teamed up with Apple to offer 70 per cent buyback to Jio customers. The buyback offer is valid only for Jio subscribers who take up the Rs 799 monthly Jio-Apple contract, which is valid for 12 months. The buyback offer assures 70 per cent money back to subscribers that will be adjusted only when they upgrade to next iPhones. Also, the Rs 799 monthly contract for 12 month needs to be fulfilled in order to become eligible for buyback offer.

The Rs 799 monthly contract is available for postpaid and prepaid subscribers. In Rs 799 monthly plan, will offer free voice calls, SMS and Jio apps coupled with 3 GB high-speed 4G data per day valid for 28 days.