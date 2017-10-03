Cashback, buyback, more: Know Reliance Jio offers on Apple iPhone 8 series

-
ALSO READJio's 70% buyback to Rs 10k cashback: How to avail best offers on iPhone 8 iPhone 8 in India: Tim Cook delivers message, people queue up on Day 1 Apple iPhone 8 launched, buyers to get 70% of price when selling it back to Jio Apple iPhone 8 might cost more than 1 lakh in India: Report Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus coming on September 12: Report
-
Reliance Jio has teamed up with Apple to offer 70 per cent buyback to Jio customers. The buyback offer is valid only for Jio subscribers who take up the Rs 799 monthly Jio-Apple contract, which is valid for 12 months. The buyback offer assures 70 per cent money back to subscribers that will be adjusted only when they upgrade to next iPhones. Also, the Rs 799 monthly contract for 12 month needs to be fulfilled in order to become eligible for buyback offer.