Cashfree: Easing multiple bank transfers

Handling, receiving and disbursing payments are time consuming for most businesses. And to ease this process, Cashfree, a B2B (business-to-business) fintech start-up, has devised a solution. The Bengaluru-based firm claims to be the country’s first payments gateway that automates inbound and outbound bank transfers. This replaces the slow, error-prone alternative of uploading excel files for bulk payments or manually reconciling payments received via bank transfers. By simplifying bank transfers, it hopes to drive banking adoption and ease of business. Cashfree ...