Cashless economy: Does an India play make sense for PayPal?

Reports made rounds on Friday that US online payments major PayPal is set to close a deal to take a significant minority stake in which could see the sale of a 25% stake for around $200 million.



however vehemently called it a rumour. The Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal led company and its sister concern have been fighting off rumours of stake sales, ranging from market speculations of talks with Alibaba, to US retail major Walmart. “There is no such deal in the works. We are not in talks with anyone,” said a spokesperson.

also on its part denied any such rumour. The company said, “ does not comment on rumours or speculation.”

However, with e-payments, digital wallets, payment gateways fast becoming part of the daily lingo, there is a newfound in the in the country. Experts believe that the time is right for to make an entry into India.

“Any company which at this point makes an entry into India would benefit from the sudden surge. Even if is not in talks with Freecharge, it might be testing waters and devising of a way to make an entry into India. Alipay has taken over the China market, so India is the only viable option for PayPal,” said a senior analyst from an international consultancy firm.

He added that needs to make an entry into India soon, as Alibaba would possibly be entering India next year. “Alibaba has and it has put all the technical knowhow of Alipay behind it. The moment it enters India, Alibaba would in all probability increase its digital wallet play via Paytm. needs to decide its India play soon,” added the analyst.

Founded in August 2010 by Kunal Shah and Sandeep Tandon with funding from Sequoia Capital, Tybourne Capital Management and San Francisco-based fund Valiant Capital Management the company was acquired by in April last year for around $450 million.

At present, the India digital market is roughly worth around Rs 6,000 crore, of which Rs 4500 crore comes via money transfers and the rest via e-commerce. In the last one month digital wallets have seen a massive growth of roughly 300 percent. There have been around 35 million new users of digital wallets in the last one month itself. The government is coming up with a slew of measures to promote and is planning to give special benefits and rebates to people who use digital money.