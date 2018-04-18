CBI probing Surya Pharmaceuticals in Rs 6.2 billion bank fraud case

-
Indian police have launched an investigation into a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company for allegedly defrauding state-run Punjab & Sind Bank and four other banks of 6.21 billion rupees ($94.57 million), police said.
"Investigation is continuing," Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the federal police, said in a statement on Tuesday. The CBI said the searches were conducted at seven locations and recovered some documents.
The police acted following a complaint from the Punjab & Sind Bank against Surya Pharmaceuticals
Reuters' attempts to contact officials of Surya Pharmaceuticals and Punjab & Sind Bank officials through phone and email outside office hours remained unanswered.
The finance ministry had earlier asked all banks to step up vigilance following a $2 billion fraud in February at India's second-biggest state-run lender Punjab National Bank
