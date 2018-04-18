CBI probing Surya Pharmaceuticals in Rs 6.2 billion bank fraud case

have launched an investigation into a Delhi-based company for allegedly defrauding state-run and four other banks of 6.21 billion rupees ($94.57 million), police said.

"Investigation is continuing," (CBI), the federal police, said in a statement on Tuesday. The CBI said the searches were conducted at seven locations and recovered some documents.

The police acted following a complaint from the against , its two promoters and a Dubai-based company, alleging they had defrauded the banks and siphoned off funds through group companies, a police report reviewed by Reuters showed.

Reuters' attempts to contact officials of and officials through phone and email outside office hours remained unanswered.