CBI produces Rotomac's Kothari, son in court, seeks transit remand

The CBI today produced Rotomac owner and his son before a in connection with the Rs 36.95 billion loan default case and sought their transit remand to take them to The duo was produced before They were arrested yesterday for alleged default on loan repayment. Pramod Kumar Dubey raised objections to the jurisdiction of the court, saying the accused should be produced before a sessions court and not before a magisterial court. The court reserved its order till 2 pm on the issue of jurisdiction. A consortium of seven banks had extended loans worth Rs 29.19 billion to 2008 onwards, according to a CBI FIR. The amount swelled to Rs 36.95 billion, including the accrued interest, because of repeated defaults on payment, the agency said. The CBI initiated the action on the complaint of Bank of Baroda, a member of the consortium led by Bank of India, which had approached the agency fearing that Kothari may flee the country like and his uncle The principal exposure of the banks regarding the loan is Rs 7.5 billion, Rs 4.56 billion, Overseas Rs 7.7 billion, Rs 4.5 billion, Rs 3.3 billion, 498.2 million and Rs 974 million, the agency said. The CBI had filed the case against Vikram, his wife and Rahul, and unidentified bank officials.