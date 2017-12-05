CCI approves Indus Towers' share transfer to Voda shareholders

-
ALSO READVodafone may sell its entire 42% stake in Indus Towers to Bharti Infratel Bharti Infratel plans to acquire Indus Towers 260,000 towers up for grabs as telcos look to repay debt and boost network Mechanism to set up mobile towers on defence lands approved: IT minister Malaysia's Axiata to buy Pakistan telecom towers firm for $940 mn
-
Fair trade regulator CCI has given its nod to the intra-group transfer of shares of Indus Towers to Vodafone India's shareholders from the telecom operator.
According to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the 12 equity shareholders of Vodafone India had jointly submitted a notice to the regulator for seeking approval.
The proposed combination is an intra-group transfer of 42 per cent shares of Indus Towers from the telecom operator to the Vodafone India shareholders, in proportion to their shareholding in the firm, as per the notice.
Shareholders of Vodafone India are Al-Amin Investments, Asian Telecommunication Investments (Mauritius), CCII (Mauritius) Inc, Euro Pacific Securities, Vodafone Telecommunications (India), Mobilvest and Prime Metals.
The others are Trans Crystal, Omega Telecom Holdings, Telecom Investments India, Jaykay Finholding (India) and Usha Martin Telematics.