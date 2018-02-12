CCI approves Reliance Infra's Rs 188-bn deal with Adani Transmission

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Monday said the (CCI) has approved sale of its integrated Mumbai power business to in a Rs 188 billion deal. RInfra and had signed a definitive binding agreement for 100 per cent stake sale of the integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai in December 2017, RInfra said in a statement. According to the statement, total consideration value is estimated at Rs 188 billion.

The transaction is expected to be completed by March 2018. RInfra will utilise the proceeds of this transformative transaction entirely to reduce its debt. This is the largest ever debt reducing exercise by any corporate. This monetisation is a major step in RInfras deleveraging strategy for future growth. Reliance Infrastructures Mumbai power business (known as Reliance Energy) is Indias largest private sector integrated power utility distributing electricity to nearly 3 million residential, industrial and commercial consumers in the suburbs of Mumbai, covering an area of 400 sq km, it said. It caters to a peak demand of over 1,800 MW, with annual revenues of Rs 75 billion with stable cash flows. RInfra will focus on upcoming opportunities in asset light EPC (engineering procurement and construction) and defence businesses, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)