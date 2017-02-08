CCI approves Reliance Infra's tranmission deal with Adani

The Competition Commission has approved the of power transmission business of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure by group firm Transmission.

As per the deal, R-Infra will sell its Western Region Transmission project (WRTG) and the Western Region Transmission Maharashtra project (WRTM) to Transmission.

The company will also sell its 74 per cent in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company (PKTCL) in Himachal Pradesh and to Transmission.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Competition Commission of (CCI) said it has approved "asset of WRTG, WRTM and of of PKTCL by Transmission Ltd".

In October last year, Reliance Infrastructure announced the signing of a binding term sheet with Transmission Ltd (ATL) for 100 per cent stake sale of its transmission assets.

The deal was aimed at cutting consolidated debt of R-Infra, which stood at over Rs 25,000 crore as on March 31, 2016.

R-Infra owns two electricity transmission lines spanning Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka and has a 74 per cent stake in PKTCL covering Himachal Pradesh and

PKTCL is a joint venture between R-Infra and of and is engaged in power transmission.