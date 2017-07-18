CCI approves Softbank's $1.4-billion investment in Paytm's parent firm

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved SoftBank
Group Corp’s acquisition of 20 per cent stake in One97 Communications, the parent of digital payments company Paytm.
The nod for the biggest investment by the Japanese internet and telecom major comes two months after the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-founded company raised Rs 9,000 crore or $1.4 billion from Softbank.
The CCI
announced the approval on its twitter handle on Tuesday.
The move would help SoftBank
maintain its bellwether status of being the lead investor in the company.
SoftBank, after its failed investment in Jasper Infotech-owned Snapdeal
and FreeCharge
to the tune of billion dollars, will be the biggest stakeholder in Paytm’s parent company, pushing Chinese internet giant Alibaba
to the second spot.
"In line with the government's vision to promote digital inclusion, we are committed to transforming the lives of hundreds of millions of Indian consumers and merchants by providing them digital access to a broad array of financial services, including mobile payments. We are excited to partner with Paytm
in this journey and will provide them with all our support," said Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer, SoftBank
Group Corp, in a statement had said in May,
The investment valued One97 Communications, the parent company of both Paytm
Payments Bank and PayTm
Mall, at $9 billion.
The nod also sets the stage for Paytm
to be aggressive on its Payments banking business and the e-commerce business with Paytm
Mall.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU