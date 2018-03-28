JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept's position without merit: Cognizant
Business Standard

CCI approves UltraTech's acquisition of Binani Cement for Rs 72.66 bn

UltraTech's offer came days after rival Dalmia Cement said its Rs 6,350 crore bid to buy BCL has been accepted by the lenders

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ultratech Cement
Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad | Photo: Reuters

The Competition Commission has cleared UltraTech Cement's bid to acquire Binani Cement, pursuant to the insolvency proceedings.

UltraTech Cement last week said it will buy loan defaulter Binani Cement's stressed assets by providing Rs 72.66 billion to its parent company, Binani Industries.

In a stock exchange filing, the Aditya Birla Group firm said: "The company has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) with respect to its bid for Binani Cement Ltd (BCL)."

UltraTech's offer came days after rival Dalmia Cement said its Rs 63.50 billion bid to buy BCL has been accepted by the lenders.

The CCI in a tweet today said it has not found any "appreciable adverse effect on competition (AAEC) in respect of UltraTech Cement's proposed acquisition of 100 per cent shares of Binani Cement."


Binani Industries Ltd (BIL) -- the promoter firm of BCL -- had approached UltraTech for arranging funds to pay off the lenders.

The company's board agreed to issue comfort letter to provide Rs 72.66 billion in return for 98.43 per cent stake in BCL.

A lot of apprehensions were raised by the Resolution Professional about UltraTech obtaining the CCI clearance on its bid for Binani Cement, the company said adding that CCI has today cleared it.

"UltraTech was rated as H2 bidder instead of H1 for this reason," it added.

The said acquisition is subject to termination of IBC proceedings, entering into definitive agreement and other customary and regulatory approvals.

UltraTech Cement is the leader in the cement industry with a 92.5 million tonnes (MT) installed annual capacity, and this makes it the fourth largest cement company in the world excluding China.

BCL capacity, on the other hand, is 6.25 MT.
First Published: Wed, March 28 2018. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements