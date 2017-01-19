CCI imposes Rs 206 crore penalty on seven cement companies

The Competition watchdog, Competition Commission of India ('CCI') has imposed penalties aggregating Rs 207 crore on 7 companies for bid rigging and cartelisation to get tenders in government order in Haryana.

Shree Cement, UltraTech Cement, Jaiprakash Associates, J K Cement, Ambuja Cements, and J K Lakshmi have been slapped with Rs. 18.44 crore, Rs. 68.30 crore, Rs. 38.02 crore, Rs. 9.26 crore, Rs 29.84 crore, Rs 35.32 crore and Rs 6.55 crore respectively.

The companies have been penalised for violating competition norms with regard to a tender floated by a Haryana agency back in 2012 to supply to government departments, boards, corporations in Haryana., said in its order.

Among others, SMS and calls made among the officials of the officials during the particular period also confirmed collusion, according to the regulator.

The imposed penalty at the rate of 0.3% of the average turnover of the manufacturers for three financial years.

The order states that the anti-competitive conduct was re-affirmed through SMS exchanged and calls made amongst the officials of the companies.

The order also stated as compared to the quantity offered in the past years, it was observed that in the impugned tender of August, 2012, all the companies have offered substantially lower quantities of cement.

UltraTech spokesperson said," Our company is always in compliance with the laws. We will examine the order and take appropriate actions." Spokespersons of ACC, Ambuja have no comments to offer.

A call to JP Associates' spokesperson went unanswered.

Shree Cements CMD H M Bangur could not be immediately reached on phone.

This is not the first time that companies have come in the crosshairs of CCI.

Earlier too, the watchdog had imposed fine on firms for anti-competitive business practices.

In a 120-page order, said the seven companies violated competition norms and also directed them "to cease and desist" from such activities.

The order has come on a complaint filed by Director, Supplies and Disposals, Haryana -- a procurement agency. It was alleged that the makers formed a cartel and quoted higher bid prices for a tender floated in 2012.

had ordered a detailed probe into the matter in 2014.

has held that the companies, through their impugned conduct, have engaged in bid-rigging that eliminated and lessened competition.

The bid-rigging has been established from quoting of unusually higher rates in the impugned tender and determining different basic prices for supply of at the same destination through reverse calculation, among others.

"The anti-competitive conduct was re-affirmed through SMS exchanged and calls made amongst the officials of the companies," said in a release.

While imposing penalties, the regulator took note of potential delay which would have occurred in the execution of public infrastructure projects due to cancellation of the impugned tender.

"At the same time, due consideration was given to factors such as peculiarity of the tender process which created uncertainty in procurement, total size of the impugned tender and competition compliance programmes put in place by some companies while determining the quantum of penalty," it added.

In August 2016, had slapped a penalty of over Rs 6,700 crore on 11 firms, but the order was stayed following an appeal before the Competition Appellate Tribunal.



