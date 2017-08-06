CCL gets green nod for Rs 1,538-cr Konar mine expansion

(CCL), an arm of Coal India, has received green nod for expansion of its Konar open cast mine and the setting up of a non-coking coal washery in Jharkhand's Bokaro district at a cost of Rs 1,538 crore.

The CCL's proposal is to expand the capacity to 8-11 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), from the existing 4-5 mtpa, and establish an integrated non-coking washery with a capacity of 7 mtpa.

The proposal was examined by the Union environment ministry after taking into account recommendations of its expert panel. A final (EC) was given to CCL on July 31. PTI has reviewed a copy of the EC.

The clearance to the proposed project has been given subject to compliance of certain specific and general conditions. The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 1,538 crore. Of which, Rs 1,286.54 crore will be spent on the expansion of the mine and Rs 251.48 crore for the washery.

Among the conditions set, the company has been asked to secure necessary approvals from the prior to setting up the required infrastructure for the proposed capacity expansion.

It has been asked to transport coal from the mine to the washery through conveyor belts and then to consumers by rail.

CCL wants to expand the Konar open cast mining capacity to bridge the supply-demand gap of coal in India. The proposed project is also expected to enhance socio-economic benefits to local people, the company informed the ministry.

The company produces both coking and non-coking coal in the country and operates coal mines in Jharkhand.

