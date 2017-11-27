CDC, Kotak Realty in talks for affordable housing fund

CDC Group, an investment entity owned by the British government, is in talks with Kotak Realty Fund to float a fund for investing in affordable housing projects, said a source in the know. The fund would have a corpus of around $100 million (Rs 650 crore), in the form of a managed account, said the source.

In such an account, a single Limited Partner commits money to a fund manager and the latter invests on behalf of the former. As opposed to a ‘blind pool’, where the fund manager raises money from different investors and has the discretion to invest wherever it ...