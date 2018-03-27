Ceat Tyres launches an employer branding campaign to woo millennial talent

How do traditional organisations reach out to young workers and keep them coming for more? With some humour, a new sensibility and some amount of plainspeak is how Ceat Tyres believes it can do that.

With an ongoing digital campaign called #thingsthathappenatwork that satirizes a typical Indian office environment, the company is pitching itself as one that thinks differently on equality of opportunities, on ideas and ownership and such other issues. Not only is the company keen to spin a different story for the young employee, it is reaching out via a medium that holds their attention ...