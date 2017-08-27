Cerebroz EduTree is replacing TV ads with educational videos

If you are concerned that your kid spends too much time watching TV, here’s an option. You can now slip in some educational or social lessons in between ad-breaks in easy-to-remember 100-second videos. This is possible through a device called EduTree that is programmed to play these videos during ad-breaks. It processes the TV signals and decides if it is an ad or a TV programme. “We replace TV ads with education, including K12, social education and general knowledge, “says Vijay Kantharia, founder & chief executive officer, Cerebroz EduTree. The ...