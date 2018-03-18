CFM engines to help SpiceJet reduce costs, improve margins: Ajay Singh

expects reduction in overall operational costs and improved margins once the fuel-efficient CFM engine-powered planes are pressed into service, according to the airline's

The low-cost carrier, which has remained profitable for 12 straight quarters after being on the brink in late 2014, is charting out ambitious expansion plans, including the possibility of long haul low-cost overseas flights.

In one of the biggest transactions in domestic space, has inked a USD 12.5 billion deal with French Group for CFM engines.

The deal is for LEAP-1B engines to power a total of 155 737 MAX planes, along with spare engines to support the fleet.

Describing it as a "landmark deal" for the in terms of purchase of engines and the ten-year maintenance contract, Singh said the engine's fuel burn is around 15 per cent lower, while the contract ensures that there is a one-stop solution.

will pay a flat fee and will look after all the maintenance of engines for the next ten years, he said, adding that there is a great deal of stability in this programme.

"It will help us reduce our overall cost of operations and therefore it will increase margins for It will help us be more competitive in the market place," Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director, told in an interview.

Under the deal, the will be getting around 350 engines, including spare ones. It would start getting the engines from August onwards.

Reduced fuel burn and operational costs aside, the engines will also help the fly the for extra hours.

"This engine will enable us to fly one hour extra... Right now, we can do a maximum of four-and-a-half hours. This will add at least one hour and this will mean that several cities that were not within our reach can be within the reach," Singh said.

CFM engines are manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between and

SpiceJet's fleet has more than 38 CFM 56-7B-powered 737 NG family The operates 408 average daily flights to 52 destinations, including 45 domestic and 7 international ones.

Earlier this month, had said it expects more big deals like that with and higher share in the Indian commercial