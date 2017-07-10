Chaayos, Chai Point: Branding tea for the millennial

Tea chains around the country are looking to break free of the legacy of the product and that of their older and more established counterparts: coffee retail chains such as Café Coffee Day and Starbucks. By focusing on the tea drinking experience, labelling tea as a wellness brew and creating novelty around a familiar product, Chaayos, Chai Point and local shops supported by the Tea Board are wooing students and young office goers. Founding partner of Chaayos, a start-up brand that was set up in 2012 and is present in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and Gurgaon, Nitin Saluja ...