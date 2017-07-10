Chaayos, Chai Point: Branding tea for the millennial

Tea chains around the country are looking to break free of the legacy of the product and that of their older and more established counterparts: coffee retail chains such as Café Coffee Day and Starbucks. By focusing on the tea drinking experience, labelling tea as a wellness brew and creating novelty around a familiar product, Chaayos, Chai Point and local shops supported by the Tea Board are wooing students and young office goers. Founding partner of Chaayos, a start-up brand that was set up in 2012 and is present in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and Gurgaon, Nitin Saluja ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?