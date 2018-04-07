Chanda didn't know of my tie-up with Venugopal Dhoot: Deepak Kochhar

JUST IN
ICICI-Videocon loan case: CBI questions Rajiv Kochhar for the second day
Deepak Kochhar
Deepak Kochhar (pictured), promoter of NuPower Renewables, has said his wife, Chanda Kochhar, managing director and chief executive of ICICI Bank, was not aware of his 50:50 tie-up in 2008 with Videocon group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot. In an interview with India Today TV, he said he told her about it when the Dhoots resigned from the board after 22 days. He said: “Where is the conflict of interest? ICICI Bank will have relationship with all top corporates in India. If I can’t touch any corporate who deals with ICICI, is it fair to me? Can I function like this? I am a Bajaj MBA and a Harvard alumnus. I am an educated professional. Should I sit at home because my wife is CEO of ICICI?” Kochhar said allegations were ruining his wife’s career and the family’s reputation. “Tie-up with Dhoot was one of my biggest mistakes,” he said.
