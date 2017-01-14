Chandrasekaran sought time to take over as Tata chief

A standing ovation at the TCS office was perhaps the only sign of celebration

N Chandrasekaran or Chandra, as he’s popularly known, was asked to take charge as chairman of Tata Sons with immediate effect on Thursday, when the board of directors approved the appointment, sources said. But Chandra wanted at least a month to settle things at Tata Consultancy Services, where he has been at the helm since 2009. A month later, February 12, would fall on a Sunday. So it was decided that the next best date for him to start leading the group be fixed as February 21. A day after his elevation as Tata Sons chairman, people in the know ...

Nivedita Mookerji