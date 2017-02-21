Chandrasekaran takes over as Tata Sons Chairman, highlights priorities

Former CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, who chaired his first Board meeting as Chairman of on Tuesday vowed to make the Tata companies leaders in their respective sectors.

Highlighting the three strategic priorities during his tenure, he said: “I will bring the group closer together to leverage its enormous collective strength; reinforce a leader’s mindset among the operating companies and drive world-class operating performances across the group; bring greater rigour to our capital allocation policies and deliver superior returns to our shareholders. I look forward to working with my colleagues, the management teams and the Boards of the companies towards achieving these goals.”

“It is an honour to lead the Tata group as we near our 150th anniversary. The Tata group occupies a unique place in the hearts and minds of millions of Indians and also has established an important presence around the world,” added Chandrasekaran.

His inaugural Board meeting as the Chairman comes close on the heels of his appointment as the Chairman of the group's operating companies including Tata Power, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services-- where he was the CEO from 2009 to 2017.

Group patriarch, Ratan N Tata, said: “I welcome Chandrasekaran, who has successfully displayed his leadership in his career at Tata Consultancy Services. I am sure he will bring considerable value to his leadership role in the Tata group in the years ahead. I wish Chandrasekaran every success for the future.”

Chandrasekaran's takeover came after a bitter war was waged between and former Tata group Chairman that eventually culminated in the latter’s removal from Mistry has warned that the group is facing potential writedowns worth $18-billion due to business decisions taken by during his tenure.

Mistry has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against the group and further proceedings in the matter remain pending.