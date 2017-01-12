Chandrasekaran thanks Ratan Tata, says assuming position with privilege

Thanking the Tata Boards and Ratan Tata after being appointed as the new Chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Thursday said that he is assuming the position with great privilege.

"I am humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution that occupies a unique position in the hearts of people in India and the world. I am proud to have been part of the Tata family for over 30 years and assuming this position is a great privilege," said Chandrasekaran.

Chandrasekaran further asserted he is aware that the new role comes with huge responsibilities and added that it would be his endeavour to help progress the group with the values that the Tata group has been built on.

Earlier in the day, named Chandrasekaran as its new chairman.

Chandrasekaran was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services.

Ratan Tata has been serving as interim Chairman since the Tata Group removed Cyrus Mistry on October 24.

In October last year, Tata Sons' board had set up a five-member selection committee that included Ratan Tata, to choose a new chairman.