Chandrasekhar Gopalan: A suture firm chief who stitched a Rs 20 bn empire

Apart from a doctor, nurse, and surgical instruments, what is the most important element for an operation? It is the most indispensable, yet obscure, sutures.

A small Bengaluru-based company, which was founded 25 years ago with a few lakhs rupees, tapped the unexplored sutures market in India, and became so big over the years that it was sold at a price of over Rs 20 billion ($350 million) to private equity firm

(formerly known as Sutures India) is one of the biggest Indian which was being headed by until it was sold to London-based on Friday.

Gopalan was earlier working at Smith & Nephew, a British-based multinational medical equipment manufacturing company. Loaded with experience in the medical devices field, Gopalan came to Mumbai in late 1980s. He later moved to to set up the sutures start-up in 1992 with friend S Subramanian, who had earlier worked with Johnson & Johnson and later became the managing director of

With their experience in the field and vision to make reasonable synthetic sutures available to all, the company was set up with an initial corpus comprising Gopalan father’s savings and a few lakhs of funding from Wipro Finance.

Today, exports products across 91 countries in Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. The company, besides surgical sutures, manufactures meshes, gloves, surgical paper tapes, and catheters.

Apart from heading the medical devices company, Gopalan is also an avid angel investor. He has so far invested in three diverse start-ups, namely VideoKen, a video-based social learning platform; Homergize, a one-stop marketplace for building materials, and WickedRide, a bike rental start-up.

The family investment office of Gopalan had in November last year invested Rs 100 million in the luxury bike-sharing company, WickedRide, according to a media report. After the investment, the Bangalore-based start-up was valued at Rs 700 million.

Gopalan is also an advocate of sustainable development. He is an active member of a group called Sustainable Social Responsibility which exchanges practices and visions, with an eye to business ethics and values that emphasise a ‘we’ focus.