Charging gap in all-electric car production dream

While India has pledged to have an “all-electric car production effective 2030”, the lack of charging infrastructure is one of the prime concerns for the government of India to achieve this milestone, according to Grant Thornton CII report, Sustainable NextGen Automotive Technologies - Imperative India. India lags behind in the availability of charging infrastructure with 353 charging stations across the country.

A large number of these charging stations have been set up by the manufacturers of electric vehicles (EV). It is estimated that by 2020, additional power generation ...